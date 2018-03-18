Bev Desjarlais, the former Manitoba MP, who defeated Elijah Harper in the 1997 federal election, and would go on to break New Democrat Party lines by voting against same-sex marriage, has died.

Desjarlais was 62. She passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon in Brandon, Man. after a battle with multiple system atrophy, which began in 2013 when she was diagnosed with some form of Parkinson's disease.

"Mom lived the way she wanted to live right to the very end," said Brandon Coun. Kris Desjarlais about his late mother.

Desjarlais defeated former Liberal MP Elijah Harper in 1997 and was elected as an MP for the NDP for the Churchill riding and served until 2005.

Kris said his mom will be remembered for having a ton of energy, a strong spirit and staying true to her convictions — she voted in 2005 against same-sex marriage, which put her at odds with her own party and led to her being stripped of her duties as critic for the NDP.

Desjarlais is being remembered as determined and true to her convictions. (CBC archives)

"We went toe to toe from time to time on that, but I loved her and I know that my mom was not...homophobic; it was this religious conviction that I couldn't quite get her to come around to."

"She could be so stubborn and determined," Kris said.

'She made a great contribution'

Bill Blaikie, a retired NDP MP who Desjarlais supported during his bid for the federal NDP leadership, said he'll remember her for staying true to her beliefs.

"She was someone who was very collegial with her colleagues but also a person of strong convictions. You never doubted where she stood on things and she made a great contribution."

After losing the NDP nomination for Churchill to current MP Niki Ashton in 2005, Desjarlais went on to work for former Conservative veterans affairs minister Greg Thompson who served under the Harper government — a move some members of her party criticized.

'Would still be voting NDP till the end'

But Kris said being able to put political differences aside and having respect for others who were serving in public office was something his mom was good at. He said after leaving politics, his mom went on to teach a ward clerk management course at Robertson College.

It was a job she loved but had to quit after her diagnosis. He said there was one thing she stayed true till up till her death.

"I can assure you that she was still an NDPer. She would still be voting NDP till the end."

Desjarlais' funeral is on April 7 in Brandon. She leaves behind seven siblings, three kids and 11 grandchildren.