The Red River Mutual Trail is almost ready for skaters.

The Forks plans to open about three kilometres of trail on the Assiniboine River, from The Forks to the Osborne Bridge, as early as Monday.

The Forks has built the trail on the Red River for the past three years.

"For the past three years we haven't been able to build on the Assiniboine, but this year it has frozen really well and we're starting on the Assiniboine," said Chelsea Thomson, spokesperson for The Forks North Portage Partnership.

Initial plans to open New Year's Eve

The Forks initially planned to open the trail Dec. 31, but the Christmas and Boxing Day snowstorm put an end to those plans, said Thomson.

"The weight of that snow was causing cracks in the ice and the shoreline had water coming over top of existing ice," she said. "And then, of course, we're dealing with the snowfall and clearing that off, because we don't want to skate on snow."

A crew of six is busy working during the day and sometimes at night, said Thomson, readying the ice for skaters.

"We're really at the mercy of Mother Nature. It changes day to day, but we're really optimistic that we'll be able to announce something early next week," said Thomson.

The ice remains unsafe until officials give it the full go-ahead and the public should stay off the river until signs come down, Thomson added.