Forest fire prompts state of emergency for RM of Grahamdale

A state of emergency has been declared in the RM of Grahamdale due to a forest fire burning between Ashern and Mulvihill, Man.

Reeve Clifford Halaburda said officials declared the state of emergency at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

"The information I gathered from our EMO co-ordinator, there's a bunch of equipment working in there, you've got 80 men in there working and four water bombers," said Halaburda. The fire is burning east of Hwy. 6, he added, about 170 km northwest of Winnipeg.

"They've got it under control right now," said Halaburda. "Right now as far as I know everyone is in good shape.

"I know one person is not satisfied and wants to move out of his house, but I mean, we'll look after that."

No homes have been officially evacuated, but some homes have been put on evacuation alert, according to the municipality's Facebook page.

If homes are evacuated, displaced residents are asked to meet at the Eriksdale Hall.

Halaburda said he couldn't say exactly how big the fire was, but it was reported at 10 hectares on Sunday, according to the province's active fire map. It has since grown bigger.

Alf Cuthbert School in Moosehorn, Ashern Central School and Ashern Early Years School will not open Tuesday, said the Lakeshore School Division.