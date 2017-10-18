Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in the Bélair Provincial Forest, northeast of Grand Beach.

The fire covers about four hectares of forest and gusting winds have whipped up the flames, East Beaches Fire and Rescue Chief Mark Sinclair said.

"The fire is crowning to the tops of the trees. We have had to pull all of our firefighters back [some distance] just to protect themselves," he said.

A passerby noticed the flames on the east side of Highway 59 and called the Grand Beach fire department around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

So far no communities are threatened but because of the direction of the wind, it is moving towards Traverse Bay, Sinclair said.

Bélair Provincial Forest is about 85 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.