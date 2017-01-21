Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central and southern Manitoba, warning that fog will reduce visibility to near zero for much of the province, including Winnipeg.

Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for the areas in grey. The areas in red are under freezing rain warnings.

High humidity and light winds are creating ideal conditions for fog formation, the statement says.

"Areas of dense fog with near zero visibility developed this afternoon in southwestern Manitoba and will develop tonight in the remainder of the area," and visibility may suddenly reduce to near zero, Environment Canada said.

The conditions should improve in the southwest Sunday afternoon, but Environment Canada said it will take longer for the fog to lift in eastern Manitoba.

In addition to the fog advisories, issued when fog is expected or has reduced visibility to near zero, freezing rain warnings were also issued Saturday for two Manitoba regions:

Island Lake, Oxford House and Gods Lake

Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warnings when rain falling in subzero temperatures creates ice buildup and icy surfaces.