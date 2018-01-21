The southwest corner of Manitoba is under a fog advisory that's expected to cause near-zero visibility Sunday evening and into the overnight.

Environment Canada posted the advisory for Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The national weather service says cloudy and foggy conditions are widespread along much of a stalled warm front draped from west-central Saskatchewan into southwestern Manitoba.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate Sunday night and into the overnight before lifting Monday as a low pressure system moves into the region.

Drivers are warned to drive slowly, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.