A blanket of fog descended on central and southern Manitoba over the weekend like a cloud sitting right on the ground, CBC meteorologist John Sauder said.

The Silent Hill-style situation will stick around most of Sunday and into Monday as light winds and moisture persist in the province.

"I don't see conditions changing with the fog until sometime on Monday. So, especially east of the Red River Valley and out in southeastern Manitoba, that's where the fog is going to hang in there until Monday morning," Sauder said.

That means Monday morning commuters from cottage country back into the cities could be delayed. Sauder said there are areas with 200 to 400 metres of visibility, and at times even zero visibility.

"It's always well-advised to stay off highways when we see visibility this low," he said.

However, some Manitobans are taking advantage of the fog and the eerie images it creates.

CBC's Darren Bernhardt grabbed this photo at Grant Park Shopping Centre where an 'apocalyptic fog' swallowed the parking lot:

(Darren Bernhardt/CBC )

Kelly Elliott grabbed this ghostly image looking at the RBC Convention Centre:

(Kelly Elliott/Submitted )

Jo-Ann Barilla captured the top floors of 55 Nassau getting lost in the fog around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

(Jo-Ann Barilla/Submitted)

Debra Sexton was surrounded by fog in Sage Creek on Sunday morning. "There are 'supposed' to be houses over there somewhere," she wrote.

(Debra Sexton/Submitted)

Other people shared their freaky photographs on social media:

Crazy fog Hwy #59 north of 44 this morning . Drive safe everyone! #manitoba #mbwx pic.twitter.com/ygvb01fwBe — @shannbil

What a beautiful morning! pic.twitter.com/XSDeda7ZHQ — @carlamdyck

Share your fog-filled photography with CBC on Facebook or at talkback@cbc.ca.