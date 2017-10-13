Flu season has started in Manitoba and the province is urging everyone to get their free vaccine.

"The flu vaccine provides protection against this serious illness," said Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a news release on Friday. "Getting the vaccine will not only protect you, but your friends and family."

Influenza, also known as the flu, spreads easily through coughing and sneezing, or by touching things that have been contaminated by the virus and then touching your mouth, eyes or nose.

Last year, influenza contributed to 12 deaths and the hospitalization of 150 Manitobans, said Dr. Elise Weiss, acting chief provincial public health officer.

The vaccine is important for anyone six months of age or older, she added.

Some doctors in Canada have voiced concerns that North America could be walloped by a nastier-than-usual influenza season. The flu season in North America typically looks similar to the one coming to an end in the Southern hemisphere, and this year Australia's was particularly nasty.

Manitoba officials strongly recommend the flu shot to most members of the public, particularly higher risk groups such as:

Seniors.

People in personal care homes or long-term care facilities.

Children aged six months to five years.

People with chronic health conditions like diabetes, anemia, obesity, and cardiac or pulmonary disorders.

Pregnant women.

Health-care workers and first responders.

Regular caregivers of children up to five years old.

Indigenous people.

People who live with, or care for, people in high-risk groups

Seniors should also be getting a pneumococcal vaccine, officials said, to protect against a serious type of pneumonia, blood infections and meningitis. Manitoba is also the first province to introduce a high-dose flu vaccine for vulnerable residents of personal care homes.

Some Manitobans may be eligible to get the FluMist quadrivalent vaccine, a nasal spray that can be an alternative to the shot.

People can get the vaccine by going to their local public health offices, nursing stations, doctor's offices, pharmacy access centres or the nearest immunization clinic. Local pharmacists can give immunizations to people older than seven.

On top of getting the vaccine, public health officials say people should be covering coughs and sneezes and washing their hands regularly to avoid getting the flu.

Goertzen said the vaccine keeps people healthy and reduces the strain on the health-care system.

"When people stay healthy, it reduces pressure on the health-care system by keeping people out of emergency rooms and clinics."

For information about the flu and clinics, visit the Manitoba Health website.

