It seems a nasty cold season in Manitoba might only be a preview of what's to come.

While the number of cases of colds is on the decline, Dr. Richard Rusk, a medical officer of health with the province, says the flu virus is continuing to infect Manitobans in greater and greater numbers.

In November and December last year, respiratory syncytial virus caused a spike in hospitalizations in Manitoba. While it's considered a common cold virus, it can pack a substantial punch. An adult can take between a week and two weeks to fully recover from RSV.

In young children, especially babies, RSV can be far more severe, causing breathing difficulties. The virus can also deliver a wallop to elderly patients.

"We saw lots more hospitalizations with kids. There was a stage when Children's Hospital was considered full," said Rusk.

Public health officials are starting to see RSV cases decline, Rusk said, and influenza strains are seizing on an opportunity.

"There's always going to be another virus," he said.

Overall, the rate of the flu in Manitoba is low this season but is definitely on the rise, according to Manitoba Health. In seniors, the incident rate is higher than other age groups and almost 70 per cent of the people hospitalized for the flu this season were over 65.

The latest influenza surveillance report, prepared by the province on Feb. 3, found 41 lab-confirmed influenza cases in the province between Jan. 22 and 28. The week prior saw only 21 cases.

The recent batch of flu cases put five people in the hospital and sent one patient to intensive care.

Winnipeg had 54 flu cases during the reporting period, or 7.2 cases per 10,000 people. The Prairie Mountain Health Authority reported 38 cases, or 22.6 cases per 10,000 people — the highest rate in the province.

This year, the predominant flu strain is H3N2, an influenza A strain, and is covered by the flu shot. The province says 20.9 per cent of Manitoans have received this season's inoculation.