Flowers from events around Manitoba bring smiles in care homes and hospitals through donation program
Air Date: Dec 08, 2017 6:24 PM CT
Flowers used in weddings and other events throughout Manitoba are repurposed through Winnipeg Harvest's Floral Philanthropy program. They are picked up and taken to hospitals, care homes and other places where they can make people happy.
