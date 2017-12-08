Flowers from events around Manitoba bring smiles in care homes and hospitals through donation program

Air Date: Dec 08, 2017 6:24 PM CT

Flowers from events around Manitoba bring smiles in care homes and hospitals through donation program1:53

Flowers used in weddings and other events throughout Manitoba are repurposed through Winnipeg Harvest's Floral Philanthropy program. They are picked up and taken to hospitals, care homes and other places where they can make people happy.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Saturday

Increasing cloudiness

-3°C

Sunday

Chance of flurries

-1°C

Monday

Sunny

-10°C

Tuesday

Sunny

-7°C

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud

-6°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage