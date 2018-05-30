Skip to Main Content
Flood closes Pembina Highway from Stafford Street to Jubilee Avenue

The City of Winnipeg closed Pembina Highway between Stafford Street to Jubilee Avenue Wednesday evening after heavy rain caused flooding on the roadway.

Jubilee underpass has flooded, roadway will be closed until water subsides

The City of Winnipeg has closed Pembina Highway between Stafford Street and Jubilee Avenue because of flooding on May 30, 2018. Pictured: water on Pembina near Grant Avenue. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The City of Winnipeg closed Pembina Highway between Stafford Street to Jubilee Avenue Wednesday evening after heavy rain caused flooding in the Jubilee underpass.

Pembina will be closed until the water subsides. For now, the best alternative route in and out of downtown is Osborne Street, said the city.

Multiple streets in Winnipeg are seeing heavy amounts of water Wednesday, including in the Wolseley area and on Taylor Avenue.

Environment Canada is forecasting the rain to taper off before morning with about 20 millimetres falling in Winnipeg. The weather agency estimates a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight in Winnipeg.

