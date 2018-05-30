Flood closes Pembina Highway from Stafford Street to Jubilee Avenue

The City of Winnipeg closed Pembina Highway between Stafford Street to Jubilee Avenue Wednesday evening after heavy rain caused flooding in the Jubilee underpass.

Pembina will be closed until the water subsides. For now, the best alternative route in and out of downtown is Osborne Street, said the city.

Multiple streets in Winnipeg are seeing heavy amounts of water Wednesday, including in the Wolseley area and on Taylor Avenue.

Environment Canada is forecasting the rain to taper off before morning with about 20 millimetres falling in Winnipeg. The weather agency estimates a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight in Winnipeg.