A high risk of flooding near the Manitoba border this spring has officials in Emerson worried about the dangers that will pose to a continuing stream of asylum seekers crossing into the province.

"These people are freezing out there. If we do get a spring flood now, are we going to have to do water rescues?" said Greg Janzen, reeve of the municipality of Emerson-Franklin.

Since the start of the year, 111 asylum seekers have sneaked into Manitoba near Emerson, often crossing through fields of hip-deep snow.

Soon, that snow will melt and turn the fields into wetlands. But the situation could become more dire, and the water much deeper, if flood forecasts hold true.

Greg Janzen, reeve of the municipality of Emerson-Franklin, says asylum seekers who sneak into Manitoba from the U.S. in the middle of the night could be in big trouble if a spring flood comes. (Angela Johnston/CBC)

The latest outlook from the U.S. National Weather Service calls for a "greater than 65 per cent" chance of major flooding on the Red River in Pembina, N.D., which is about five kilometres south of Emerson.

The Red River flows north, bringing that floodwater into Manitoba, spreading it across fields. Although Emerson is protected by a dike, outlying areas are not.

"Water all the way around the town, that's on the bigger floods, but even small, moderate floods, the fields do go under water," Janzen said, describing the scene around Emerson in flood years.

"Someone who doesn't know the lay of the land and is walking in the middle of the night, trying to get across the border, they don't know the lay of the land. We're going to run into problems."

Manitoba's last flood update, at the end of January, also said there's a risk of major flooding on the Red River. The next update is expected on Monday.

National concern

Later this morning, Premier Brian Pallister will join the head of Welcome Place in Winnipeg — a not-for-profit agency that helps newcomers with temporary housing — to announce increased supports for refugees.

He also plans to call for a co-ordinated federal response to what is clearly a national issue, a government spokesperson told CBC News.

"You've likely heard that we have written to the federal government and that we are in discussions with some other provinces experiencing similar border crossings," the spokesperson said.

A news conference is planned for 9:45 a.m. CT.