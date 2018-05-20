Flin Flon woman charged in stabbing death

A woman is in custody after a woman was stabbed and killed in Flin Flon, Man. early Saturday.

Police were called to the report of a disturbance on Bellevue Avenue around 6 a.m., where officers found two women suffering from stab wounds.

Both women were rushed to hospital, where the first victim, a 23-year-old woman, later died.

The second victim, a 22-year-old woman also from Flin Flon, is listed in stable condition.

A 23-year-old woman from Flin Flon has been charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder. She will appear in provincial court in The Pas on May 22.

Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

