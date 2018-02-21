Criminal charges against a man who tried to take a semi-automatic handgun on a flight from Winnipeg to Toronto last summer have been stayed.

Mohammad Peyawary, 35, was taken into custody in August 2017 after he tried to take a garment bag containing the gun through screening as carry-on baggage, RCMP said at the time. Peyawary was not carrying ammunition and the gun was not loaded, police said.

All five weapons-related charges, including unauthorized possession and unsafe transport of a restricted firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, were stayed in court on Feb. 12.

Mohammad Peyawary said the situation was a misunderstanding. The gun didn't belong to him and he didn't know it was in the bag, he said.

Peyawary is the brother of Mustafa Peyawary, who was killed in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond neighbourhood on Aug. 13, 2017. Police said the 29-year-old man was viciously assaulted over an extended period of time and had signs of significant blunt-force trauma.

On Jan. 20, a fourth person was charged in connection with Mustafa Peyawary's death.