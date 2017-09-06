A serial flasher is exposing himself to women in a southern Manitoba community, RCMP say.

The first reported incident in Mitchell, Man., located just west of Steinbach, happened on Aug. 17, when a 16-year-old girl was walking her dog at about 3:15 p.m., police said. A blue sedan slowly drove past her and stopped. When she walked past the car, the man exposed himself to her. She ran but was not hurt.

Three days later, a woman, 31, was jogging at about 7:10 p.m. when a blue car passed by her and stopped. This time, when the woman ran past the car, the man got out of the car and flashed her. The man then got back into the car and drove away, only to do the same thing to her further along her jogging path. The woman called someone for a ride home.

The third time was on Aug. 31, when a woman, 41, was walking her dog at about 4 p.m. and she realized she was being followed. When she turned around, the man flashed her and ran away.

"Although descriptions of the man vary slightly, police believe these incidents are related," RCMP said in a press release.

The man is described as in his late 20s or early 30s, with reddish blonde short hair with a full, scruffy, reddish blonde beard. He's about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a medium build. The car is described as a metallic blue sedan.

Patrols have been increased in the town, said RCMP. Anyone with information should contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452.