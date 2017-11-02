A new designer drug known as "flakka" may have hit Winnipeg streets.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service say officers are "very aware" of the drug and they have made what is believed to be their first seizure of the synthetic stimulant.

Flakka, which resembles finely ground glass, is chemically similar to "bath salts" and is most commonly snorted or injected said Dr. Marc Myer, medical director of the Hazeldon Betty Ford Foundation in Minnesota.

"They call it the zombie drug because it causes this sort of out of body experience, paranoia and delusions so the person can look as if they're completely checked out," said Myer. "[Making] them look like they're the walking dead basically."

'It can also cause undue side effects like psychosis, homicidal behaviour, suicidal behavior' - Dr. Marc Myer

He likens flakka, or "gravel" as it's sometimes called, to cocaine because it heightens neurotransmitter levels in the brain affecting mood and thought.

"It gives an effect that includes euphoria and stimulation that usually lasts for one to two hours," Myer said. "It can also cause undue side effects like psychosis, homicidal behaviour, suicidal behavior and that makes it difficult to treat these patients."

Flakka first emerged in the southern United States in 2013 and has been making it's way into more mainstream drug use, said Myer. Florida has seen a significant surge in the drug's popularity, in recent years.

The most common indicator someone has taken the drug is a change in behaviour accompanied by sweating, dilated pupils and uncontrolled body movements, he said.

"Often times it will lead to really aggressive behaviour, paranoia, psychosis — that they're seeing things that aren't really there — they may have beliefs that they are, for instance, the devil or that they're a god."

Bear Clan assists woman believed to be on Flakka

James Favel, founder of the Bear Clan, which patrols the streets of the North End said he first heard about Flakka this summer after YouTube videos of people on the drug began circulating.

In August, Favel called emergency services to help a young woman he came across believed to be on the drug.

"We've seen people on meth, we've seen people on crack and things like that and this was very different," Favel said.

He said the woman was experiencing exaggerated body postures and was detached from reality.

"Her eyes were wide open and she looked like she was there but there was no communicating with her."

The Bear Clan is already seeing the effects of the rise in methamphatemine and other IV drug use in the city and Favel said a new drug entering the market is the last thing he wants to see.

"It's terrifying to think that drug is available in our community," he said. "The methamphetamine epidemic in our community is reaching just crisis levels and to add something new ... we don't need more poison."

Myer said the addictive quality of Flakka is similar to cocaine or heroine and it is a substance that can cause permanent brain damage and neurological disorders.

"The difficulty is going to be staying on top of the development of new drugs as they come along ... it won't be the last one we see."