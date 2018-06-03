Flags of Hope event to bring awareness to addictions, say organizers

Adam Watson died in his parents' basement, the victim of an opioid overdose while his folks were away on vacation.

Now his mother, Christine Dobbs, is on a mission to make sure her son and others like him did not die in vain.

"We want to get some hope for those that are grieving and give them an opportunity to share their stories with each other and make beautiful flags," said Dobbs.

Dobbs and others like her have organized an event called Flags of Hope, taking place Sunday at Riverview Community Club from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There, people who have lost loved ones to substance abuse or are currently struggling to support someone who is addicted, are invited to paint a flag to honour those they love or have lost.

Those flags will be gathered and hung at a rally in Victoria, B.C. later this year, joining flags from across Canada. Dobbs is hoping to see 100 flags painted Sunday.

Dobbs did her own flag for her son, who was 27 when he died.

Adam's flag will be hung with others in Victoria, B.C. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)

Adam Watson, 27, died on Feb. 6 2016 after a long struggle with an addiction to fentanyl and other opiates. (Supplied by Christine Dobbs) "He looked really great in pink," she said. "He was an electrician with Mr. Electric and he hung my patio lights, that was one of the last things he did for me outside on my patio, so my flag has pink patio lights, all over it."

The flag also boasts a carnation with angel wings. "It's going to hang nicely."

Since becoming aware of her son's addiction, Dobbs has become a fierce advocate for better and more timely access to treatment for those suffering from addiction. She rejects the "tough love" approach some use to deal with people addicted to drugs; kicking them out on the street.

"That wasn't our family's way of dealing with things. I think it's important to stay supportive and love your addict."

That positive spirit and message of support is the reason behind Flags of Hope.

"It's a way of honouring the children, the mothers, the fathers, the siblings, aunts and uncles that have passed as a result of substance abuse," she said.

"This gives us an opportunity to shed some love and light."

Flags of Hope, which is in partnership with Mothers Stop the Harm, is free to attend.