About 200 people braved the windy and cool weather this weekend in order to sweat - and then eat - for a good cause.

Called Fit For a Cause, Winnipeg men and women gathered on the grounds at Elite Performance at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to be put through a workout before nibbling on brunch.

"Today's event is called Fit for a Cause and it is a 200-person boot camp and brunch, all in support of Project Echo Winnipeg," said organizer and fitness trainer Johanna Seier.

The group was put through their paces with an intense 45-minute workout to begin with, said Seier.

"It is very cold out, I feel like it's only fair to get everyone nice and warm and sweaty."

After the workout, the group was treated to a relaxing yoga flow from local yogi Samantha Squire, before heading off to brunch catered by Stella's and Tall Grass Prairie Bakery.

While the workout is important, Seier said the connection and the cause drove her to organize the event.

"To me, it's more about connecting the community, through fitness, through being around other positive, like-minded people, and also for a really good cause."

About 200 people braved the weather Sunday. (CBC)

Project Echo Winnipeg is a local charity that helps groups through various initiatives, including yoga at Cross Lake First Nation, clothing drives, spinal cord injury programs, supporting Lighthouse Mission and more.

The event sold out with 200 participants paying $43 to attend. Before the workout, Seier said she hoped those who signed up would forgive her for the intensity.

"If it looks like they hate me during the workout, I'm completely fine with that, as long as they leave feeling really good."