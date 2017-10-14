Many Manitobans awoke Saturday morning to a wintry wonderland, though fall has only technically just begun.

Environment Canada says a slow-moving band of rain and snow tracked through southern Manitoba Friday night and into Saturday morning, leaving more evidence in the southwest parts of the province.

Scattered showers and flurries are expected to end this afternoon.

Over the last 24 hours:

4.8 centimetres of snow fell in Baldur, Man.

4.7 centimetres of snow fell in Cypress River, Man.

2.5 centimetres of snow was recorded in Winnipeg.

