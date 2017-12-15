Three Manitoba First Nations are joining forces to help establish a cannabis distribution network in the province.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Long Plain First Nation, and Peguis First Nation are banding together with National Access Cannabis, a health-care service provider that helps patients access medical cannabis through a licensed producer.

Through the partnership, they will build and operate a network of recreational cannabis stores on First Nation land.

The locations will be staffed by First Nations band members trained by NAC "to ensure safe and secure distribution of legal cannabis," states a news release from NAC.

"This partnership not only supports Manitoba's Indigenous First Nations, but also the province in meeting its obligations to provide Manitoban's access to safe and legal cannabis," said Mark Goliger, CEO of National Access Cannabis.

An official signing ceremony took place Friday morning at NAC's Winnipeg medical clinic.