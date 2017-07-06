Investigators are looking into three early morning fires in Winnipeg, which happened just a few blocks apart in the city's Brooklands neighbourhood.

Fire crews were first called to a garage at the rear of 1850 Logan Ave. just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The blaze destroyed the garage and damaged a vacant house.

Around the same time, a car was on fire just two blocks away, in the back lane of Midmar Avenue.

Then just after 3 a.m., crews were called to the rear of 1865 Elgin Ave. W., where fire destroyed two vehicles and a garage.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.