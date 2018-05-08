Fires destroyed five homes on Little Saskatchewan First Nation Monday as extremely dry conditions and burn bans blanket the Interlake and parts of southern Manitoba.

Monica Harvey, band manager of the community about 220 kilometres north of Winnipeg, said two separate fires burned the homes down.

"It was out of control completely," Harvey said. "Devastation for our community."

A bush fire on the south side of the community destroyed two homes, while a second fire on the north side of the First Nation burned down three other homes.

"The fire, it's destroying everything that we had," said Muriel Woodford, who lost her home, photos of her children when they were kids and nearly all her possessions. "It did burn down to the ground."

Burn bans are in place in much of southern Manitoba and the Interlake, including in Little Saskatchewan, amid extremely dry spring conditions, the Manitoba government fire restriction web page says.

Harvey said the fires initially did not seem too bad but worsened as the wind picked up. Fire crews arrived and tried to save as many homes as they could.

"We thought we had it under control; we were hosing it down and wetting it, and we had our water trucks out, and then it got out of control and that's when we had to call the fire department."

No one was injured in the fires, Harvey said, and the causes are not yet known.

Before it was snuffed out, one of the blazes came dangerously close to the band office, and Harvey said for a time there was concern the community might have to declare a state of emergency.

There are a few fires around the community that are still burning that local crews are monitoring closely, Harvey said.

"We've been battling these fires for about two weeks already and we don't know who is starting them," she said.

"It's so dry here, they've been going out of control."

Helgi and Dale Einarsson, from nearby Dauphin River, were driving north toward Fairford at about 4:30 p.m. Monday when they spotted what they believe was a separate fire about 20 kilometres southwest of Little Saskatchewan.

The Einarssons said smoke from a wildfire south of Fairford, about 15 kilometres southwest of Little Saskatchewan, hung over Highway 6 Monday afternoon. (Dale Einarsson) Helgi and Dale Einarsson photographed this wildfire, which they believe is a separate blaze from the two in Little Saskatchewan, south of Fairford, Man., on Monday afternoon. (Dale Einarsson)

"The wind was blowing the smoke all the way across the No. 6 Highway," said Helgi Einarsson. "The smoke was up fairly high but there was quite a bit coming through the trees across the road."

Dale Einarsson, his wife, said they could also see faint signs of smoke coming from the Little Saskatchewan area.

The Einarssons and Muriel Woodford and her husband were among residents from four area First Nations and local communities forced to leave their homes during a flood in 2011.

The Einarssons moved back shortly after the evacuation in 2011, but Woodford just moved back in November. She and her family were still getting settled into a newly built house when the fire took down their old home.

The old home was still being used to house most of their possessions.

"We still had stuff in that house.… Everything burned there," she said, adding her son had been staying in the old home but got out safely. "I even thought about moving back there because this house where I am living doesn't feel like home."