Ninety years later, it's still known as the worst day in Winnipeg firefighting history. On Friday firefighters gathered to lay wreaths in honour of the four men who died and many more who were injured in the massive Winnipeg Theatre fire on Dec. 23, 1926.

Arthur Smith, Donald Melville, Robert Stewart and Robert S. Shearer were killed after a wall collapsed in the morning blaze, according to the Manitoba Historical Society. As many as 20 others were injured in the fire at the corner of Notre Dame Avenue at Adelaide Street. Nine of those firefighters never returned to work.

All four men killed were buried side-by-side in Elmwood Cemetery, said United Firefighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest.

"That shows the strength and the bond and the tradition of what we are as firefighters," Forrest said, "the sacrifice, the dedication and above all, the camaraderie."

The 1,000-seat theatre was built over top of street-level shops and was thought to be a fire hazard, according to the MHS.

By the time firefighters responded to the blaze, it had already been burning for as much as an hour. Firefighters who were there could only shoot water onto the building's exterior, says the MHS.

At the time, the funeral for the four men killed was the largest the city had ever seen, according to Forrest.

A permanent memorial featuring plaques is expected to be installed at the intersection in April 2017, said Forrest.

Seventy city firefighters have died while at work since 1882, Forrest added.