Winnipeg firefighter hurt after fall battling mobile home blaze

A Winnipeg firefighter was taken to urgent care Saturday after a fall while battling a blaze.

Firefighter taken to urgent care for assessment

CBC News ·
A firefighter was hurt on Saturday. (CBC)

The firefighter was hurt while crews were tackling a mobile home fire at about 5 p.m. on Shay Crescent in Southglen, said a City of Winnipeg spokesperson.

No one else was hurt, and the fire is under investigation. 

The firefighter was treated and released.

With files from Austin Grabish

