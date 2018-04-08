New
Winnipeg firefighter hurt after fall battling mobile home blaze
A Winnipeg firefighter was taken to urgent care Saturday after a fall while battling a blaze.
Firefighter taken to urgent care for assessment
A Winnipeg firefighter was taken to urgent care Saturday after a fall while battling a blaze.
The firefighter was hurt while crews were tackling a mobile home fire at about 5 p.m. on Shay Crescent in Southglen, said a City of Winnipeg spokesperson.
No one else was hurt, and the fire is under investigation.
The firefighter was treated and released.
With files from Austin Grabish