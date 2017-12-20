RCMP seized six firearms, along with several kinds of drugs, after a raid on a house in Portage la Prairie Wednesday morning. (RCMP)

Five people, including two teens, were arrested after RCMP seized drugs and several firearms from a house in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Around 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, RCMP conducted a drug raid at a house on Ninth Street N.W. in Portage.

They found six firearms, ammunition, cocaine, fentanyl, a ballistic vest and cash.

Two 20-year-old men, a 23-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys, all from Portage, were arrested and face multiple drug and firearms-related charges

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

Portage la Prairie is approximately 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.