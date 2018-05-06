Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service confirms a massive bush fire is burning along Sterling Lyon Parkway and Wilkes Avenue near Winnipeg's Charleswood and Tuxedo neighbourhoods.

Gerry Letandre, a cyclist who had ridden his bike down from the western edge of the city, said he "could see smoke from the Perimeter Highway."

"[The fire] is almost all the way down Wilkes."

A person who answered the phone at Shaftesbury Park Retirement Residence, near Sterling Lyon Parkway, said the fire was just outside the property's fence.

Traffic is being diverted on Sterling Lyon Parkway at Shaftesbury Boulevard due to the fire. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg police are on the scene diverting traffic on Sterling Lyon Parkway at Shaftesbury Boulevard.