Breaking
Massive brush fire burning along Winnipeg rail line
Witnesses say the fire, which is billowing black smoke, could stretch for kilometres down Wilkes, towards the Perimeter highway.
Winnipeg nursing home confirms fire is close to the property
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service confirms a massive bush fire is burning along Sterling Lyon Parkway and Wilkes Avenue near Winnipeg's Charleswood and Tuxedo neighbourhoods.
Gerry Letandre, a cyclist who had ridden his bike down from the western edge of the city, said he "could see smoke from the Perimeter Highway."
"[The fire] is almost all the way down Wilkes."
A person who answered the phone at Shaftesbury Park Retirement Residence, near Sterling Lyon Parkway, said the fire was just outside the property's fence.
Winnipeg police are on the scene diverting traffic on Sterling Lyon Parkway at Shaftesbury Boulevard.