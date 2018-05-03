Firefighters battle smoky blaze at home in Winnipeg's West End
A fire at a home in the West End of Winnipeg is spewing smoke high into the air over the city.
Stretch of Wellington Avenue closed as heavy smoke covers area near Agnes Street
Emergency crews have a stretch of Wellington Avenue closed to traffic as fire crews battle a blaze at a one-and-half-storey home on Wellington near Agnes Street.
Neighbours tell CBC News a garage went up in flames in the area around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.
Police are asking bystanders to keep away because of the heavy smoke in the area.
