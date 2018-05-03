Skip to Main Content
Firefighters battle smoky blaze at home in Winnipeg's West End

A fire at a home in the West End of Winnipeg is spewing smoke high into the air over the city.

Stretch of Wellington Avenue closed as heavy smoke covers area near Agnes Street

Fire crews battle a fire at a home in the 600 block of Wellington Avenue Thursday. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Emergency crews have a stretch of Wellington Avenue closed to traffic as fire crews battle a blaze at a one-and-half-storey home on Wellington near Agnes Street.

Police warned bystanders to avoid the area around the fire because of heavy smoke. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Neighbours tell CBC News a garage went up in flames in the area around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police are asking bystanders to keep away because of the heavy smoke in the area.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
