Firefighters battle smoky blaze at home in Winnipeg's West End

A fire at a home in the West End of Winnipeg is spewing smoke high into the air over the city.

Emergency crews have a stretch of Wellington Avenue closed to traffic as fire crews battle a blaze at a one-and-half-storey home on Wellington near Agnes Street.

Police warned bystanders to avoid the area around the fire because of heavy smoke. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Neighbours tell CBC News a garage went up in flames in the area around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police are asking bystanders to keep away because of the heavy smoke in the area.

Looks like a fire west of the Exchange District <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/5Hx6UIGbuL">pic.twitter.com/5Hx6UIGbuL</a> —@tamara1479

More from CBC Manitoba: