A fiery dispute between the city's fire-paramedic chief and a union representing paramedics took centre stage at an arbitration hearing on Wednesday.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union Local 911 accused Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief John Lane of insulting and disrespecting its members by participating in an international firefighters' conference in August 2015 that discussed the city's integrated fire-paramedic service model, which has been in place since the 1990s.

At the heart of the matter is Lane's participation in a workshop at that conference which also involved Alex Forrest, head of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg Local 867. The workshop was described in a promotional brochure as a discussion about how that model is "continuously threatened by single-role EMS providers and misinformed leaders."

Keith Labossiere, MGEU's lawyer, said Lane's participation in such a workshop compromised his relationship with paramedics.

"As the leader of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, he's supposed to lead by example instead of presenting under an offensive banner," said Labossiere, suggesting Lane had jeopardized employee morale and well-being.

"His conduct was found to be improper, unwelcome and inappropriate and offensive."

'Discriminatory action'

Labossiere said Lane's participation in such an event constitutes "discriminatory action" and runs contrary to the city's respectful workplace policy, while breaching the Workplace Health and Safety Act. An outside investigator hired by the city agreed.

In a 39-page report based on interviews with 155 people, the investigator initially said the brochure's wording fell within the parameters of the city's respect in workplace policy, but later changed her finding.

Arbitrator Arnie Peltz presided over Wednesday's hearing. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

John Jacobs, the city's labour lawyer, noted the chief apologized for his involvement shortly after the grievance was filed, on Nov. 10, 2016. He said the dispute is due, in part, to "social difficulties" between members of the two unions.

He noted Lane did not create the brochure.

"The chief had a hand developing the brochure but it was drafted by someone else," Jacobs said.

Instead of alleviating tension, the apology "threw gasoline on the fire," said Labossiere, who called it insincere.

'His true colours shined through and ultimately made matters worse.' - Keith Labossiere

"When he did eventually explain, his true colours shined though and ultimately made matters worse," he said.

The union is asking for declaratory relief as well as damages from the city to union executives, the union itself, and the 156 paramedics for the breach of the policy.

The city countered by asking for mediation instead of arbitration.

The hearing recessed while the union considered the city's offer.