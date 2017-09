Several fire trucks were called to a report of a fire at a business in the Transcona Yards on Tuesday night.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service tells CBC News crews were called to the Malteurop Canada Ltd. plant at 3001 Dugald Rd around 8:30 p.m.

Several fire trucks responded to the call, according to a fire official.

Winnipeg police say the fire was reported to be under control shortly before 10 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.