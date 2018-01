RCMP are on scene at a house fire in Treherne, Man.

They say roads in the southwest Manitoba town got flooded with water during firefighting efforts. That water is causing slippery conditions.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of South Street and Cypress Avenue.

Treherne is approximately 115 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

A home in Treherne, Man. caught on fire Friday, Jan. 5, 2017. (Submitted/RCMP)

More from CBC Manitoba: