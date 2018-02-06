The sky in Winnipeg's St. James area remains shrouded in thick smoke and fog more than 19 hours after a fire ignited a two-storey commercial building housing several businesses.

Firefighters continue to pour water on the stubborn fire at the two-storey structure on Roseberry Street, which began just after 3:15 p.m. Monday.

"We could be here, definitely, all of today. I think they're going to keep pouring water on it," platoon Chief Bruce Melnyk told reporters as steam — produced by the combination of water and frigid temperatures — surrounded the work of firefighters.

"Once we're getting more steam than smoke [from the fire], we're going to have to make a decision. Maybe we might have to start disassembling that building and wetting it down as they pull it apart."

There are four addresses on the building. The fire started in 588 Roseberry, a printing business in one of the centre units.

"Our poor neighbours lost everything. That building is gone," said Bev Bilinski, who works at Bel-Ayre Rentals, a few metres from the fire-ravaged building.

Other businesses in the block include J.S. Furniture Clearance Centre and Ideal Filter and Supply, a manufacturer of air, water and oil filters.

Ice and frost cling to buildings and power lines near the fire. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Bel-Ayre, a supplier of party and event equipment, has some water inside but was saved by firefighters, who soaked the walls of neighbouring structures to keep them protected from the flames and heat.

"For a while, they were worried about the wall coming down [onto the Bel-Ayre building]," Bilinksi said. "But we're still standing."

Firefighters started with an offensive attack on Monday but had to leave the building as conditions worsened.

"They were beaten back by heat and a lack of visibility," Melnyk said.

Thick smoke surrounds the scene of the fire. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

By Monday evening, the roof of the building had collapsed and all the exterior windows were gone.

The building was evacuated by the time fire crews arrived and no injuries have been reported, Melnyk said.

It's not clear yet what started the fire.

Roseberry is closed to traffic between Ellice and St. Matthews avenues and several businesses are without power.

At one point on Monday, there were 12 business without electricity due to extensive damage to poles, power lines and transformers, said Manitoba Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen.

Power was restored to a few as of 4:15 a.m. but seven remain without service. Owen is not sure when service will be back on.

"Only when the Winnipeg Fire Department allows us full access, and we determine the full extent of damage, will we be able to make repairs," he said.