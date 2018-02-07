A fire that lasted more than 30 hours is finally out and now investigators are trying to figure out what started it.

The fire, which began just after 3:15 p.m. Monday, destroyed a multi-business building on Roseberry Street in Winnipeg's St. James area.

Fire investigators will be going through the ice-coated rubble from the Roseberry Street fire. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Crews fought it through the night Monday and all day Tuesday, finally clearing the scene at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to fire officials.

The two-storey structure, which contained four businesses, is now little more than a rubble and ice sculpture. The torrent of water used to fight the flames has left it coated in icicles.

Roseberry Street was coated in ice, as were power lines and poles, as crews poured water on the fire throughout Tuesday. (Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)

Investigators will be on the scene Wednesday — and possibly Thursday and Friday — going through the wreckage to find the cause. Platoon Chief Bruce Melnyk said Tuesday he believes the fire started in 588 Roseberry, a printing business in one of the centre units of the block.

Fortunately, there were no injuries. Staff of the businesses had evacuated the building by the time fire crews arrived, fire officials said.

The flames and ice also damaged nearby hydro poles, power lines and transformers, which cut electricity to several Manitoba Hydro customers in the area.

Power was restored to a handful of them by Tuesday morning but others are still waiting.

Half Pints Brewing, at 550 Roseberry, was one of those impacted by the outage, which forced them to dispose of 1,000 litres of an IPA that was being made.

The fire on Roseberry Street began just after 3:15 p.m. Monday and crews remained on scene until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The brewery thanked Manitoba Hydro for restoring power in time to re-brew the batch on Tuesday.

Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen said crews from the utility are on scene to repair and replace the equipment that serves a half-dozen neighbouring buildings.

"There is significant ice around the site that will make repairs challenging," he said, noting three digger crews and two dump trucks with sand and gravel have been sent to the area.

"We have additional equipment on standby to assist with the excavation and ice removal efforts. We'll update with estimated restoration times later today once we know the extent of damage."