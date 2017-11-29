A fire damaged a Winnipeg church in the city's North End on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called just before 3 a.m. to the Celestial Church of Christ at the corner of Flora Avenue and McKenzie Street.

The fire is now out but the evidence of it remains. Some outside walls, around windows, are stained by smoke.

"As well, there's a door that's open and you can see that there's quite a bit of fire damage inside the building," said CBC reporter Meaghan Ketcheson from the scene.

Police and fire inspectors are trying to determine the cause.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene before returning to the job.

There are no reported injuries to anyone else, according to police, who do not believe anyone was inside at the time.