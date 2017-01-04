Jeremy Kit had about 10 minutes to go into his apartment and search through years of belongings to pick what he needed to survive for an undetermined amount of time.

Kit and his teenage daughter were evacuated from their south Winnipeg apartment building during a fire on Tuesday.

The blaze left tenants of 54 suites of the apartment managed by Sussex Realty searching for a place to stay.

"All of a sudden we were all being evacuated to a transit bus and not told anything at all by Sussex," Kit said.

Crews were called to the apartment on the 200 block of St. Anne's Road just before 1:30 p.m. People were evacuated as firefighters fought the heavy smoke coming from an electrical panel in the basement, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

The City of Winnipeg said the cause is under investigation.

The blaze at the apartment on the 200 block of St. Anne’s Road left tenants of 54 suites searching for a place to stay. (Brett Purdy/CBC)

A few hours later, tenants were allowed back in for a few minutes to grab essential items, but Kit said they had no idea how long they would be left without their homes.

"It was horrible. I did not know what at all what I could possibly need. We don't know how long we are going to be out for. We haven't been told anything of the sort," he said.

Kit couldn't take the special bed he uses to help with his multiple sclerosis or the many belongings he had accumulated over the six years he'd lived in that apartment suite. Instead he grabbed some clothing and books.

'I have nowhere else'

Kit counts himself lucky that he could go to his daughter's mother's place to stay for a short term. However, he said he has no idea how long he will be transient or if he can even go back.

"Being on social assistance and [Canada Pension Plan] disability, I can't just get another apartment. I am going to need a guarantor or a co-signer and I don't have that," he said.

"If we aren't allowed back or I were to have to move, it would be a shelter for me personally because I have nowhere else and a lot of tenants there are like that because they have nowhere to go except this place."

Jason Ostapyk works from home and says when he can't get into his apartment he is losing money. (Brett Purdy/CBC)

A text message from a friend who saw fire trucks outside the building brought Jason Ostapyk rushing home on Tuesday. From other tenants on location he was told it could be between three days and three months before he could get back in his suite.

"It's extremely frustrating. I work from home so right away every day I am not in my suite I am not working and I am not getting paid," he said.

Ostapyk said he's called Sussex Realty multiple times but hasn't been able to get an answer. For the time being he will be staying with his mother-in-law.

"This is our home so basically there are 40-some-odd people now that are transients instead of being in their home," he said.

CBC has reached out to Sussex Realty for comment.