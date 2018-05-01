Southeastern Manitoba on edge as wildfires rage on

The flames were huge and the fear they could creep closer to Billy Berg's home was enough to keep the Zhoda, Man., resident up and outside into the wee hours of Monday morning.

"I was out there letting people know that this is real, and the flames were so high, over the trees you could see them," said Berg, who posted photos and streamed the eastern Manitoba fire on Facebook Live Sunday night.

"It was just scary…. Some of the firemen were actually in the ditch and stomping it out with their feet."

Dry conditions and strong winds whipped up a wildfire around the rural municipality of Piney on Sunday that grew to about eight kilometres long. The home of Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky was destroyed by the fire, and fires 170 kilometres to the northwest in the Interlake municipality of Armstrong destroyed at least two other homes.

No new fires were detected Tuesday in Armstrong and those that are burning are under control, said local Reeve Jack Cruise, but the community remains on high alert due to dry conditions in the area.

Meanwhile a state of emergency enacted Monday remained in place Tuesday for the southeastern Manitoba municipality of Piney.

Highway 203 is closed and an emergency command centre has been set up in the small forested Piney community of Badger as locals prepare for a possible evacuation.

Manitoba emergency services set up a command centre in Badger, Man., on Tuesday. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

"Springtime puts everybody in this area on edge because it's dry," said Ken Prociw, deputy reeve of Piney, adding wildfires threatened Badger a few years ago.

Burn bans are in place through much of southeastern Manitoba and the Interlake, with pockets of south-central and southwestern Manitoba also affected.

Berg lives in Zhoda, where the rural municipalities of La Broquerie and Piney meet.

He was in Steinbach Sunday for his nephew's birthday when he saw posts on social media about a fire near his home. He asked someone else in the area to confirm, and they told him it was "literally in your backyard."

He and his brother-in-law drove back to Zhoda, where they discovered a home had been engulfed in flames about 30 metres from his backyard.

"At my sister's place, she lives right there, the fire dodged her place by 10 feet, 20 feet — actually looped around her house — and then her neighbour to the right, his house is a total loss," Berg said from Blumenort on Tuesday.

Emergency officials park on the shoulder of a highway as a fire rages nearby in the Zhoda area. (Submitted by Billy Berg)

"We were very blessed and fortunate to come away from that and didn't have to give up what this other individual did. And our prayers are out to him and his family."

The flames seemed to peak around 11 p.m., but Berg stayed up past midnight to keep an eye on the fire, ensuring his family was safe.

"My nerves were bugging me quite a bit," Berg said. "It was really hard, because so close to home and [with] the risk of [losing] everything but the clothes on your back, just gone."

Though that portion of the fire was doused, Berg still worries Zhoda and nearby communities in Piney could end up back in the path of the grass fire.

"We're hoping they can contain it," he said.

Several provincial water bombers and helicopters continue to fight the fire on Crown land, while Piney fire crews are posted in Badger, Prociw said.

The fire is still burning near Badger, Prociw said, and the cause of the original blaze in the southeast is still unknown.

CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder says parts of southeastern Manitoba may get some rain Wednesday night, but not much.

Piney councillors and emergency officials were expected to meet Tuesday to discuss next steps.