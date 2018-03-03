Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out at a Langside Street rooming house Saturday evening, a fire official said.

Winnipeg police, fire rescue and an ambulance were on scene at the fire between Westminster and Sara Avenues, where flames could be seen breaking through the top floor of the building at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Platoon Chief Bruce Melnyk said crews rescued a man and a woman from the second floor of the building.

Crews were doing a final extinguishment around 7 p.m., Melnyk said.

"It was a long, drawn-out battle, but eventually the fire was brought under control, and we're just overhauling it at this point," he said.

Platoon Chief Bruce Melnyk said two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out at a rooming house on Langside Street on Saturday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"The building construction posed a bit of an obstacle. It being a rooming house, there are a lot of partitions that aren't normally there when the building is built," Melnyk said, highlighting how that slowed the work of fire crews.

He said the buildings on either side of the rooming house weren't damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damage estimates aren't yet available.