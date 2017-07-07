A raging fire consumed a three-storey hotel in the northern Manitoba town of The Pas on Friday morning.

The Town Centre Hotel went up in flames early in the morning with flames reaching far above the rooftop.

"I started at 5:30 a.m. and the flames were pretty high already," said Silas Lathlin, who works at City Cabs, located across the street from the hotel on Edwards Avenue.

"It's pretty well all gone now," he said about the condition of the hotel at 10:30 a.m.

Lathlin said he could no longer see flames but there was still heavy smoke in the area and the street was choked with emergency vehicles.

Lathlin said that as far as he knows, everyone got out of the building and there were no injuries.

Fire officials are still at the scene and not available for comment.