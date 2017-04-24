One person was sent to hospital and five others were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation after a fire in a downtown Winnipeg highrise on Monday.

A firefighter was also treated for an injury to his arm, but fire officials did not say what happened.

Crews were called just before 1 a.m. about heavy smoke in the upper floors of the 21-storey building on Cumberland Avenue across from Central Park.

The fire was discovered in the garbage system between the 15th and 21st floors.

Shortly after the alarm went off, about 40-60 people crowded into a convenience store on the street level of the building before the city sent transit buses to shelter them.

They all have since been allowed to return to their suites.

The person in hospital is listed in stable condition.