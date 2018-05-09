Skip to Main Content
Fire destroys 2 garages in northwest Winnipeg

Two garages were destroyed and another one damaged by a fire Wednesday in Winnipeg's northwest corner.

Detached structures were at 600 block of Sheppard Street

A fire decimated a pair of detached garages in the 600 block of Sheppard Street on Wednesday morning. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Fire officials received a call late in the morning about the burning garages at the 600 block of Sheppard Street. The detached garages were located next to each other along the back road.

After the flames were doused, firefighters were inspecting a fence for fire damage four houses away.

A cause for the fire is not immediately known.

