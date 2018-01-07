One person was taken to hospital Sunday morning after fire broke out at a home on Flora Avenue.

The two-storey home went up in flames at about 7 a.m., said Platoon Chief Tom Mulvenna two hours later.

"We came to the fire just a little after 7 a.m., it was well-involved after we showed up, it was burning through the second floor. Everyone inside has said they self-evacuated.

Platoon chief says 7 occupants self-evacuated. 1 taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. #cbcmb @CBCManitoba pic.twitter.com/4LvsxB7Rtm — @cameronmaclean

"At this point is burning through the roof right now."

One person has been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, said Mulvenna.

He said he wasn't sure if the house was a single or multi-family home, and he expects the fire to continue to burn.

"It'll be a while yet before we bring it under control."