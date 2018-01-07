One person was taken to hospital Sunday morning after fire broke out at a home on Flora Avenue.

The two-storey home went up in flames at about 7 a.m., said Platoon Chief Tom Mulvenna two hours later.

"We came to the fire just a little after 7 a.m., it was well-involved after we showed up, it was burning through the second floor. Everyone inside has said they self-evacuated.

"At this point is burning through the roof right now."

One person has been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, said Mulvenna.

He said he wasn't sure if the house was a single or multi-family home, and he expects the fire to continue to burn.

"It'll be a while yet before we bring it under control."

Fire broke out at this two-storey home on Flora Avenue Sunday, forcing seven occupants to flee. (Cameron Maclean/CBC)

With files from Cameron Maclean