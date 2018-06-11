Nearly 1,500 fire evacuees remain in Winnipeg after 3 weeks away from home

Nearly 1,500 people evacuated from fire-threatened First Nations in northern Manitoba remain cooped up in Winnipeg hotels three weeks after they left their communities.

Little Grand Rapids has 974 members living out of suitcases in Winnipeg and Pauingassi has 443 evacuees registered with the Canadian Red Cross.

There is no timeline for their return home, the agency said.

Canadian Red Cross spokesperson Michelle Palansky said they're waiting for Manitoba Hydro to provide the all-clear for residents. The utility must replace damaged transmission lines and restore power in the fly-in communities.

Fires burn near Little Grand Rapids, Man., as shown in a government of Manitoba handout photo from last month. (Government of Manitoba/Submitted)

Crews have battled the fires for weeks and set up sprinkler systems to protect homes.

The two communities, located less than 20 kilometres apart about 270 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, were evacuated three weeks ago because of a massive wildfire that's engulfed 28,000 hectares of land — half the size of Winnipeg — as of last weekend. Provincial officials say firefighters now have the blaze under control.

As of Sunday, 13 fires were burning in the province.

Community members from another evacuated Manitoba First Nation returned home earlier this month.

On June 2, the evacuation order for Sapotaweyak Cree Nation was lifted. The Red Cross helped 890 registered evacuees in Brandon, Swan River and The Pas.