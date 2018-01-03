Tenants of a Winnipeg apartment block were woken by a fire and forced outside on a frigid Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials believe it started on the lower level of the building's fire escape and the flames got inside and spread to a basement suite through an open window.

They were called just before 3 a.m. to the Ches-Way Apartments on Chestnut Street, near Honeyman Avenue, in the city's Wolseley neighbourhood.

The window for a basement suite is boarded up after a fire at an apartment on Wednesday morning. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A transit bus was brought in to shelter the tenants from the –25 C cold, which felt more like –35 with the wind chill.

No one was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished.

There is no estimate of damage costs but officials said the most impacted apartments were a basement suite and another above it, on the main floor.