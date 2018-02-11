A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic captain is in hospital after he suffered a "serious medical event" while at a house fire Sunday.

The fire happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Richardson Avenue in Garden City.

Two people managed to escape the blaze unharmed, a city spokesperson confirmed. There was no immediate word on damages or how the fire started, although the smoke and flames managed to get through the roof before the fire was put out.

The fire paramedic captain had a medical emergency while on scene.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service chief John Lane said the captain's crew members and other paramedics and firefighters were able to give him emergency medical treatment before he was taken to hospital, said Lane.

"Members from the WFPS Executive team and members from UFFW Local 867 are ensuring that the Captain and his family are fully supported," he said in a statement provided to CBC.

"I would like to thank the WFPS crews and Communications staff who were instrumental in ensuring their fellow WFPS member received the best care possible."



The WFPS is "optimistic for a positive outcome," for the captain, said Lane.