Daytime campfire bans lifted at some Manitoba campgrounds, city of Winnipeg

The rain that's fallen over parts of Manitoba this week has prompted the province and city of Winnipeg to lift some of the burning restrictions put into place this spring.

But officials say not nearly enough water has fallen to extinguish burn restrictions provincewide.

"The rains have been a little bit more patchy and isolated than we had hoped for — it has affected some areas and it hasn't affected others," said Gary Friesen, manager of the wildfire program with Manitoba Sustainable Development.

That means a ban on motorized backcountry travel remains in place across eastern Manitoba, and new backcountry travel bans have been added to the Porcupine Provincial Forest as well as the area bordered by Lake Winnipeg and Poplar River, east to the Ontario border and south to the Wanipigow River.

But Friesen says enough rain has fallen to lift the daytime campfire restrictions at south Whiteshell Provincial Park Campgrounds including Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lake-lakeshore, Falcon Lake-Toniata Beach and West Hawk.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service also lifted the temporary open-air fire ban for the city, and resumed issuing fireworks display permits and open fire permits

"Even with the recent rainfall, prudent fire safety measures should always be followed when enjoying a recreational fire," said John Lane, chief of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

"Residents should have a water supply at the ready and only use by-law approved fire pits to reduce the potential spread of airborne embers which increase the risk of brush and grass fires."

Campfires at provincial parks in the north Whiteshell and most of the rest of the province are still banned between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Friesen says campers and those heading outdoors over the long weekend should check the Manitoba Parks website or visit the local campground office for the latest information.

Daytime campfire restrictions that had been in place in parts of southeastern Manitoba, particularly the Whiteshell south of the Trans-Canada Highway, have been lifted.

"You have a number of different agencies implementing these kinds of restrictions because of the dry conditions," he said. "So it's always best to check with the local district office as well as municipal offices as well as the parks offices."

Friesen said burn bans — the restrictions put in place to stop agricultural burning — have been lifted for most of south central and southwestern Manitoba, south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

While he had hoped for more rain, Friesen says the amount of water that has fallen over the province this week will help to stop the spread of wildfires in southern Manitoba.

"This time of year, when we do get rain — even though it's spotty and not in great volume — it does really help to accelerate the green up of the grasses and shrubs," he said.

"Although we do have a deficit in terms of soil moisture, it does help these more shallow-rooted species get green and then become resistant to fire. "It is still a concern in terms of the dryness but it certainly does help."

A map listing the areas affected by provincial fire and travel restrictions can be found here.