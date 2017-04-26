For the second time this week, a Winnipeg highrise was evacuated because of a fire.

People in the 16-storey Riverview Towers apartment building at 240 Stradbrook Ave., near Donald Street, were forced out around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire started in a sixth-floor laundry room and spilled smoke through a large part of the building.

With the elevators shut down because of the fire, emergency crews had to carry their equipment up to all 16 floors to clear the smoke.

No one was hurt and everyone was allowed back inside around midnight.

On Monday, a fire prompted the partial evacuation of a 21-storey building on Cumberland Avenue, across from Central Park.

The fire was in the garbage system between the 15th and 21st floors.

One person was sent to hospital and five others were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.