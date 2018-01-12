Fingerprints lead officers to knife-wielding panhandler, Winnipeg police say

A 36-year-old man has been charged after a panhandler threatened a driver who didn't offer up some coins.

According to Winnipeg police, a man was in a car stopped at a red light at Portage Avenue and St. James Street around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.

His driver's-side window was partially down when a man walked up and asked for money. When the driver politely refused, the panhandler pulled out a knife, then demanded money and threatened to hurt the driver, police said.

The panhandler grabbed the window but the light turned green and driver was able to pull away.

Police were called but officers weren't initially able to locate the suspect.

They did, however, find fingerprints on the window. They were matched to a person known to police and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Jan. 11, the man was arrested after being taken to the Winnipeg Remand Centre on a different matter.

He has been charged with robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.