RCMP are asking the public to help find a missing 17-year-old.

Fierrah Audy, also known as Blaze, was last seen at his home in Lac du Bonnet at 1:30 p.m. on June 30. He left on his own.

RCMP believe it's possible Audy has travelled to Alberta.

They are concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685.