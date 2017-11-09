Ticket prices for Festival du Voyageur are going up for the 2018 event.

Daily passes are increasing by $5, to a total of $25 each. Weekly passes are going up to $65 or $50 if bought by Jan. 15. However, children 12 and under will get in free in 2018 — previously kids over five had to pay.

Day passes will also only be valid for specific days.

Executive director Darrel Nadeau said in the past, the day passes were good for any day of the event, but that caused major frustrations last year when crowds showed up on the same night and people couldn't get into the venue because it was over capacity.

"With the actual management of the passes being allocated to a specific day, that will make sure that everybody that has a ticket purchased in advance will be able to get into the park," he said.

The change is reflective of the event's quality programming and increasing costs, Nadeau said.

"It is a tremendous value and we feel that this is more of a price correction in terms of what we offer to the community."

On top of the price change, the organization is capping the number of tickets sold for each day of the festival. Pre-sale prices for weekly passes will be offered from Dec. 1 until Jan. 15.

The celebration of Franco-Manitoban culture runs Feb. 16-25.