An ambulance parked at Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital was broken into and six vials of narcotics were stolen.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the vials were stolen around 3 a.m. Monday while the vehicle was sitting in the hospital's ambulance bays.

There were four vials of fentanyl and two of midazolam, said the fire paramedic service, which is investigating the theft.

Fentanyl, a potent painkiller that's 100 times more powerful than morphine, has been blamed for numerous deaths around the country and is one of the drivers of the ongoing opioid crisis.

Midazolam, used for anesthesia by inducing sleepiness, has been used as a date rape drug because it's soluble, odourless, tasteless and colourless. It also causes short-term memory loss.

The fire-paramedic service warns that taking any amount of the drugs without medical supervision can be dangerous or fatal.

The theft has been reported to the Winnipeg police and the major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).