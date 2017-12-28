It's every parent's worst nightmare. Larry Hobson's 21-year-old son, Jeremy, was found dead on Christmas Eve in what he suspects was an accidental fentanyl overdose.

"That's my baby," said Hobson, unable to fight back the tears. "He's my heart and soul."

It was supposed to be a regular night drinking with friends and cousins. But then one of his son's friends gave everybody in the room a pill of what they thought was Oxycontin, Hobson said. Everybody — including Hobson's other son, Matthew — took a pill, but only one was lethal.

Hobson was in bed when he got the call.

"He just took something and it cost him his life," said Hobson.

His son's friends thought he had fallen asleep and moved him from the couch to the bed. Hobson believes everybody in the house was under the influence, which impaired their judgment and ability to call for an ambulance in time.

Hobson said his son doesn't smoke or do drugs and he's looking for answers, though nobody from that night is talking about what happened out of fear. The only information Hobson has obtained has been through the police or the medical examiner.

A toxicology report and blood test is underway but Hobson believes a single pill of Oxycontin would not kill. He added that the medical examiner did not want to speculate, but had affirmed that a dose of Oxycontin would not lead to death.

Searching for meaning in tragedy

While Hobson is still grieving the death of his son, he's already trying to gather the strength to start spreading awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, before a funeral has even occurred.

He plans to continue helping people understand that accidental fentanyl deaths can happen to anyone, young or old, prosperous or poor.

Hobson is already speaking with the Bear Clan about working together.

"There's nothing I can do about him being gone, but there's something I can do for other kids and parents," said Hobson. "My son's death is so senseless, but I want it to have some meaning."

Hobson doesn't want any other parent to receive that same dreaded phone call or go through the same anguish he is feeling.

"All it takes is one bad choice to end someone's young life and their future," he said.

He is warning parents and children about fentanyl, which can potentially be in any drug on the market, whether it's marijuana, cocaine or other opiates. He said he hopes the people putting fentanyl in the drugs will eventually be tracked down and held accountable for the harm they're inflicting on innocent kids and their families.

While he doesn't want to blame anyone for the death of his son, he wants to find the truth and help track down the fentanyl peddlers.

Hobson remembers his son as a bright, generous man who had a great sense of humour — a "good kid" with a "good heart" and a "zest for life".

He said his son, in his first year as an apprentice ironworker, loved his family and his family loved him dearly. They plan on smudging in the room where he passed away.

It's been a difficult few years for Hobson, who lost a different son to suicide two years ago. But this time, the pain is even more unbearable because of the terrible timing.

"I just went to go buy his Christmas stuff, he loved the Detroit Red Wings," Hobson said through tears. "I bought him a T-shirt and sweater [...] I'll keep those now forever."